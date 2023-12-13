Major WWE Superstar will try to legitimately beat up and expose CM Punk inside the ring during their anticipated match, believes legend 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Seth Rollins will attempt to legitimately expose CM Punk in the ring during their anticipated match.

Rollins has been open about being unhappy with Punk's return. The two superstars have had multiple verbal exchanges over the past few years. Last Monday on WWE RAW, The Visionary confronted The Best in the World in the ring. The 37-year-old World Heavyweight Champion told Punk that he hated him. He also demanded that he stop calling WWE his home. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old returning star announced he is entering the Royal Rumble, and might just go after Rollins' title at WrestleMania 40 "when he wins."

Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray claimed the animosity between Punk and Rollins is real. He also pointed out that The Visionary won the promo on RAW. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer predicted that the World Heavyweight Champion would try to legitimately "expose" The Best in the World inside the ring.

"This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk. He's gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him. He's gonna do good business. But in the mix of that good business, Seth is gonna put the pedal to the metal, and he's gonna go, 'All right Punk, let's see if you can keep up with me, because everybody had to keep up with you in AEW.' That's what was going on in the look last night," he said. [15:46 - 16:20]

Top WWE star beating Seth Rollins for his title before having unification match against Roman Reigns is a possible scenario, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Former WWE writer doesn't believe Seth Rollins really hates CM Punk

While reviewing Seth Rollins' first promo following CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed the relationship between The Visionary and The Best in the World.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed the World Heavyweight Champion "never really hated" the 45-year-old returning superstar.

"Seth came out addressed the CM Punk thing by not addressing it, saying I ain't talking about that guy, which promotes their story. But now I know he never really hated him," he said. [13:41 - 13:52]

WWE booking Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way Match against three major superstars, including CM Punk, at WrestleMania 40 would be extremely interesting, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.