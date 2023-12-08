37-year-old major WWE RAW Superstar does not really hate CM Punk despite displaying otherwise, believes Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Seth Rollins does not hate CM Punk despite acting otherwise.

Rollins has openly criticized Punk on several occasions over the past few years. He even dubbed the 45-year-old a "cancer" and urged him to stay away from the Stamford-based company. Upon The Best in the World's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Visionary was seen reacting angrily and swearing at Punk after the show went off air. On the following episode of RAW, Rollins said he would not talk about Punk.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. claimed Rollins' promo on RAW last week proved that the World Heavyweight Champion did not legitimately hate Punk:

"Seth came out addressed the CM Punk thing by not addressing it, saying I ain't talking about that guy, which promotes their story. But now I know he never really hated him," he said. [13:41 - 13:52]

A top superstar revealed the real locker room reaction to CM Punk's return. Check out the details here.

Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't think CM Punk would go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Following CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company, many fans expressed their desire to see him go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During the same episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. addressed the subject, disclosing that he believes The Best in the World does not plan to chase The Tribal Chief's title:

"I don't think CM Punk has plans for that championship. I think their plans, like you said, is with Seth and I hope that's not true," he said. [10:55 - 11:03]

CM Punk having a shoot fight with 37-year-old major RAW Superstar after a recent confrontation should happen, suggests a wrestling veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here