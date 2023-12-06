Top WWE Superstar reveals the real locker room reaction to CM Punk's return

SmackDown Superstar Bobby Lashley recently commented on CM Punk's return to WWE.

The 45-year-old made his long-awaited comeback last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. He later gave a promo on Monday Night RAW in which he said he was "home." Punk also claimed he had changed. Although The Best in the World was absent from last Monday's RAW, he is scheduled to appear on SmackDown on Friday.

In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Lashely commented on Punk's return. He revealed that the superstars backstage had mixed feelings about the former World Heavyweight Champion's comeback. He claimed some were "very against" the 45-year-old's comeback:

"I really don't know, to be honest with you. I was actually leaving [WWE in 2008] around the time when Punk was really starting to pick up a little steam. I mean, he was there, but he really didn't do anything at that time. And I know he had a big impact in WWE in his time there. I spoke with some of the guys that know him. I got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were, you know, whatever. But you know, it's a land of opportunity," he said.

The SmackDown star added:

"So, if he comes back and he helps out the show, and that's the business side of it. I don't really know Punk too personally. When I was fighting, he went to UFC. I put my money on him. So he does owe me a little bit of money (Laughs). Twice. I was like, Oh, you could do it. Come on."

Did WWE test CM Punk on live television?

CM Punk's promo on Monday Night RAW, in which he said he was "home," was criticized by several experts due to his previous rocky relationship with the Stamford-based company. Some suggested it was written for him by the company's officials.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed the promo might have been a test from WWE to Punk:

"I think if someone had told him, 'Hey, you gotta go out and say this,' he might have said, 'No, I can't do it.' There might have been some rift there. I just don't see them putting him in that position [the] first night back. In this business, I say everything is a test. That could have been CM Punk's test. 'Let's see what he goes out here and say. Bringing him back in, we give him a shot. Let's see what we go out there and say. Let's see if he's gonna go out there and bury the company or if he's gonna go out there and put us over. Let's see exactly how this thing's gonna start out.'"

