Major WWE Superstar to turn heel due to the fans' reaction ahead of his anticipated clash with CM Punk is possible, says veteran  

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that Seth Rollins could turn heel ahead of his rumored clash with CM Punk.

The legend in question is former Tag Team Champion Bully Ray. Rollins and Punk have had heat for several years and made several comments about each other. The Visionary even dubbed the 45-year-old a "cancer" and urged him never to return to WWE. Nevertheless, Punk returned last month at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. After the show went off-air, Rollins was seen reacting angrily to The Best in the World's comeback.

The World Heavyweight Champion's reaction to Punk's return sparked rumors that the two are set to feud. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed fans could turn on Rollins and stand behind Punk in that rivalry. He also pointed out that The Visionary could then turn heel.

"Watch what happens next time CM Punk and Seth Rollins are in the same place at the same time –- those Punk chants are gonna be loud. I think the people are gonna be firmly behind CM Punk. And the great thing about Seth is that Seth can turn on a dime if Seth needs to be the heel in this situation," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"The more that Seth talks about how Punk is going to wrong us ... the more people are going to want to get behind him. Seth has got to be really careful about what he says because I can see the people turning on him in an instant and getting behind Punk." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ex-WWE star suggests CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a shoot fight

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree also discussed CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company and the possibility of him squaring off against Seth Rollins.

The 39-year-old wrestling veteran suggested that the two superstars have a shoot-fight-type match.

"If they have a match, it can't be a regular wrestling match. It has to be a type shoot-style fight. You know, if you really wanna believe, right?" Dupree said.

