CM Punk might have recently been tested by WWE on live TV; he passed, according to current superstar

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T has claimed that the company might have tested CM Punk on live television.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based promotion last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. The following Monday, Punk appeared on RAW to deliver a promo. Despite his previously rocky relationship with WWE, the 45-year-old claimed he had changed and said he was back "home."

Booker T recently addressed Punk's promo on his Hall of Fame podcast. The star disclosed that he did not know if it was written for the returning superstar. However, he mentioned that it might have been a test from WWE.

"I, unless CM Punk really felt that way, when he said it's good to be back home, that sounds and feels like something that perhaps, 'You gotta say this. We gotta write this for you.' Me personally, I don't see that with CM Punk. I think if someone had told him, 'Hey, you gotta go out and say this,' he might have said, 'No, I can't do it.' There might have been some rift there. I just don't see them putting him in that position [the] first night back. In this business, I say everything is a test. That could have been CM Punk's test."

The Hall of Famer added:

"'Let's see what he goes out here and say. Bringing him back in, we give him a shot. Let's see what we go out there and say. Let's see if he's gonna go out there and bury the company or if he's gonna go out there and put us over. Let's see exactly how this thing's gonna start out.' It could have been one of those tests. Me personally, I don't know. But if it was a test, CM Punk passed it because you gotta show you're willing to play ball. Whether I tell you you need to play ball or not, you're back, and that's something that it seems like you would perhaps understand if we want to get off on the right foot. I could be wrong. But me personally, that's just the way I see it." [H/T: Fightful]

Will AJ Lee return to WWE after CM Punk's comeback?

CM Punk was initially released by the Stamford-based company in 2014. About a year later, his wife, AJ Lee, also left the promotion and retired from professional wrestling.

Following Punk's comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames, many discussed the possibility of seeing Lee return. On her Paving The Way podcast, Hall of Famer Madusa speculated that the former Divas Champion could appear at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

"I think in Rumble, we could see AJ."

