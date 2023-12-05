Major WWE event to possibly witness the return of AJ Lee after over 8 years of absence from in-ring competition, believes legend

Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes AJ Lee could return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 36-year-old spent nearly six years in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the Divas Championship on three occasions. However, she has been retired from in-ring competition since 2015. Following the return of her husband, CM Punk, to WWE last month, many now believe she could also make a comeback.

On a recent episode of her Paving The Way podcast, Madusa predicted Lee could return at the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

"I think in Rumble, we could see AJ," she said. [26:18 - 26:22]

The Hall of Famer claimed the former Divas Champion could have a face-off with Becky Lynch during the match. She also agreed with her co-host that Lee could have another confrontation with Bayley in the Women's Royal Rumble.

AJ Lee returning to WWE after eight years to feud with major RAW Superstar following CM Punk's comeback would be a good scenario, suggests legend. Check out the details here.

AJ Lee is a close friend of WWE Superstar Bayley

While AJ Lee is married to CM Punk, who recently returned to the Stamford-based company, she is a close friend to another superstar, Bayley.

During an interview with The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the former Divas Champion opened up about her friendship with The Role Model. She stated that she was her "unicorn."

"Luckily, one of my great wrestling friends is Bayley and she has always kept me in a loop. God, Pam is like the greatest. She really is [a magical person]. She's my unicorn. I've always checked in with her, so I've kind of known stuff just through her over the years," she said.

AJ Lee underwent an unbelievable body transformation. Check out the photos here.

Please credit the Paving The Way podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.