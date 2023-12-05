AJ Lee returning to WWE after 8 years to feud with major RAW Superstar following CM Punk's comeback would be a good scenario, suggests legend

Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes AJ Lee could return to WWE to feud with Becky Lynch.

Lee left the Stamford-based company and retired from professional wrestling in 2015. However, many have expressed their desire to see her return to WWE following her husband's recent comeback. Due to his angry reaction to CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames, several fans and veterans believe Seth Rollins will feud with The Best in the World.

On a recent episode of her Paving The Way podcast, Madusa suggested that Lee returns for a one-off program to join forces with her husband, Punk, against Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, in a tag team match. She claimed the former Divas Champion could later have a singles feud with Lynch.

"You know, finally get this intergender thing go, yeah, which would mean something. And then have AJ win on Becky in just that intergender type of thing. And then her, if she's there for a short time, then her and Becky go off and square off, Becky pins her, and then she's done." [22:21 - 22:43]

Will AJ Lee return to WWE?

AJ Lee had a successful six-year run in the Stamford-based company. It saw her win the Divas Championship thrice and the Diva of the Year Slammy Award. The 36-year-old has also enjoyed significant success as an author and advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare since her departure from the promotion in 2015.

While recent reports suggest that WWE had not discussed Lee's return, many have predicted that the former Divas Champion would make her comeback soon after her husband's return.

On Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier predicted that Lee could return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January 2024.

"What else [is] coming with Punk? [His wife] Can you imagine the next pay-per-view she comes out dancing and walking, ohhhh! [Yeah, she was over] Yeah, she was. She was very. She's tiny. She's very feminine compared to all those jack-up girls. So, that's another attraction."

