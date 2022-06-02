Former WWE Star opens up on her real-life relationship with Bayley

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee detailed her relationship with Bayley and how The Role Model helped her keep up with the changes in the pro wrestling business.

AJ was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for around six years and shares a great relationship with several current and former stars. She's also close friends with Bayley. The duo worked together during the former's time in WWE.

Speaking about the former SmackDown Women's Champion on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AJ revealed that Bayley helped her a lot when the former made her return to pro wrestling:

"There are these people who are so popular and I'm, like, who will explain to me, like, give me a quick history. So I'm learning and it's been really inspiring to see how far it's [pro wrestling] come. Luckily, one of my great wrestling friends is Bayley and she has always kept me in a loop. God, Pam is like the greatest. She really is [a magical person]. She's my unicorn. I've always checked in with her, so I've kind of known stuff just through her over the years." (from 11:00 to 11:26)

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Thank you AJ! I finally got to have @theAJMendez on The Sessions, and it was incredible! We got into a lot of heavy stuff in regards to mental health, bipolar disorder, and suicide, so please listen and there’s tons of hotline information in the description of the episode.Thank you AJ! I finally got to have @theAJMendez on The Sessions, and it was incredible! We got into a lot of heavy stuff in regards to mental health, bipolar disorder, and suicide, so please listen and there’s tons of hotline information in the description of the episode. ❤️ Thank you AJ! https://t.co/LOnPt8ELjt

Bayley credited AJ Lee for influencing her career

Bayley is one of the greatest female wrestlers of this generation. The Role Model has been associated with WWE since 2012 and has won multiple titles during this time.

While speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, she named AJ Lee as one of the people who influenced her the most:

“Obviously I can’t name all the women that have helped us, but I always have to give credit to AJ [Lee]. She changed my life when she just said it’s okay to be myself. Her whole thing was stay weird and be yourself, and she dressed how she wanted to and it inspired so many girls. There’s a lot of women that people don’t even realize have made this all possible.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The former Smackdown Women's Champion is sidelined after suffering a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. AJ Lee, meanwhile, made her return to pro wrestling after six years away. She joined the Women of Wrestling promotion as an executive producer and will provide color commentary for their upcoming weekly program in late 2022.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

