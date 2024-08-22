Former WWE champion trains for in-ring return after being absent for almost 6 months

A former WWE champion recently took to social media to post a training video, hinting at a possible in-ring return after being absent for almost six months. The name in question is former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old was last seen inside the squared circle on the February 26, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she emerged victorious against Chelsea Green. Following the match, Rodriguez was forced to go on hiatus from WWE as she was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). However, recent reports suggest that she might be close to her in-ring return.

Raquel Rodriguez recently took to her Instagram Story to share a video posted by Natalya, where Big Mami Cool could be seen training inside the squared circle with Cedric Alexander. This is great news for the former NXT Women's Champion's fans, as she might show up on TV soon.

Check out her Instagram Story below.

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez sent an emotional message after she learned about her condition

Before going on hiatus in February, Raquel Rodriguez took to Instagram to reveal details about her medical condition. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wrote that MCAS was caused by toxin poisoning.

Rodriguez also detailed her physical and mental health struggles due to this condition.

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self-worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reactions and flare up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror."

Many fans want Raquel Rodriguez to win a major title soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star after her imminent return to WWE television.

