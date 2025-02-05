Former WWE Champion trolls Bayley with "BBL" comment after her major announcement

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14. The NBA All-Star's Instagram page shared the exciting news about the 35-year-old star playing the match. CM Punk has now sent a message to The Role Model.

Recently, the former Damage CTRL revealed that she received a signed jersey from the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, several stars from the sports entertainment juggernaut shared their reactions to The Role Model's participation in the high-profile game.

In the comments section of a post by NBA All-Star on Instagram, CM Punk jokingly trolled Bayley by referencing Nia Jax's "BBL" comment. For those unaware, The Irresistible Force accused her longtime rival of getting a Brazilian bu*t lift, which went viral. Punk, who is a former WWE Champion, wrote what BBL stood for: "Basket Ball Lady."

The Role Model was recently in action at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where she competed in the traditional Women’s Rumble. Unfortunately for her, she failed to capture the win and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Bayley shares her reaction to Nia Jax’s "BBL" allegation

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely Show, Bayley shared her reaction to Nia Jax’s "BBL" claims. The 35-year-old star expressed that she was proud of her body, declining Jax's allegation. She added that The Irresistible Force was just jealous of her.

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get and you're jealous," she said.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the RAW Superstar.

