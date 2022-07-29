"I'm coming for them" – Former WWE Champion unconcerned with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match outcome

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is eager to face the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam 2022.

SummerSlam 2022 will feature a mega clash as Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. The winner, however, will have to keep a close eye on Drew McIntyre, who faces Sheamus in a #1 contender match this week on SmackDown. The winner will get a title opportunity at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3, 2022, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

During an exclusive interview with Sony Sports Network, McIntyre said it doesn't matter who wins the main event at SummerSlam. He also mentioned the threat of the Money in the Bank winner Theory. The Scotsman added that it would be a dream come true to win the top prize at the historic UK premium live event:

"I really want that to happen. I pushed so hard for this event to happen. It's going to happen. I just need to win that #1 contender match and whoever comes out at SummerSlam as champion, be it Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or even Theory, he's got Money in the Bank briefcase, I'm coming for them at the Clash at the Castle. It'll be a dream come true to win there, and then I can start working on other big shows all across the world." (from 2:02 to 2:23)

Drew McIntyre has faced Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in WWE

Drew McIntyre is no stranger to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

While he defeated The Beast Incarnate to kickstart his first WWE Championship reign, he has faced The Head of the Table on numerous occasions in the past.

McIntyre is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE and has enough credibility to take down either of the two powerhouses. With the company returning to the United Kingdom for a premium live event, there's no better place or time for Drew McIntyre to win world title gold.

