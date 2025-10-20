Former WWE champion out on vacation with real-life partner

A former WWE champion is out on vacation with his real-life partner. The star shared the update on social media.Earlier this month, former one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona wrestled his first match inside the Stamford-based promotion's ring after five years. Unfortunately, he lost to NXT star Josh Briggs.The 40-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself with his real-life wife, herself a former Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green. Cardona noted that they were on a vacation. The Hot Mess also shared the same picture on Instagram, revealing that the couple was enjoying their 4-day vacation in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.You can check out his tweet below:Matt Cardona was released from his contract in 2020, ending his 15-year tenure with the company. After departing from the global juggernaut, Cardona wrestled on the independent scene, winning titles in almost every promotion he competed in.Wrestling veteran wants Matt Cardona back in WWEWWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently pushed for the Stamford-based promotion to give a chance to Matt Cardona.Speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he had been deeply invested in the crossover between NXT and TNA. Booker T stated that he would love to see the global juggernaut give another opportunity to Cardona. The veteran pointed out that the former United States Champion might have been unfortunate during his previous run with the company.&quot;I've been so invested in the TNA-NXT crossover that they've been doing. It's been so good for both sides to see so many different guys get to come up. Seeing Matt Cardona back in the building. I don't know. He, Matt Cardona, might have got a raw deal his first time around. I'd love to see Matt Cardona get another shot in WWE and doing his thing,&quot; he said.Matt Cardona @TheMattCardonaLINKZack Ryder had over 1000 matches in a WWE ring. Tonight, Matt Cardona has his first match ever in a WWE ring. Watch @WWENXT tonight on @TheCW!It remains to be seen whether World Wrestling Entertainment re-signs Matt Cardona or he is reduced to only NXT appearances as part of the promotion's deal with TNA.