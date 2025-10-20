  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE champion out on vacation with real-life partner

Former WWE champion out on vacation with real-life partner

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 20, 2025 23:21 GMT
WWE logo on a flag (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE logo on a flag (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion is out on vacation with his real-life partner. The star shared the update on social media.

Ad

Earlier this month, former one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona wrestled his first match inside the Stamford-based promotion's ring after five years. Unfortunately, he lost to NXT star Josh Briggs.

The 40-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself with his real-life wife, herself a former Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green. Cardona noted that they were on a vacation. The Hot Mess also shared the same picture on Instagram, revealing that the couple was enjoying their 4-day vacation in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can check out his tweet below:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Matt Cardona was released from his contract in 2020, ending his 15-year tenure with the company. After departing from the global juggernaut, Cardona wrestled on the independent scene, winning titles in almost every promotion he competed in.

Wrestling veteran wants Matt Cardona back in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently pushed for the Stamford-based promotion to give a chance to Matt Cardona.

Ad

Speaking on his The Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion noted that he had been deeply invested in the crossover between NXT and TNA. Booker T stated that he would love to see the global juggernaut give another opportunity to Cardona. The veteran pointed out that the former United States Champion might have been unfortunate during his previous run with the company.

"I've been so invested in the TNA-NXT crossover that they've been doing. It's been so good for both sides to see so many different guys get to come up. Seeing Matt Cardona back in the building. I don't know. He, Matt Cardona, might have got a raw deal his first time around. I'd love to see Matt Cardona get another shot in WWE and doing his thing," he said.
Ad

It remains to be seen whether World Wrestling Entertainment re-signs Matt Cardona or he is reduced to only NXT appearances as part of the promotion's deal with TNA.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications