Former WWE champion visibly upset after recent loss on RAW; teases major change

A WWE Superstar has recently teased a major change following a loss on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Shayna Baszler.

On last night's edition of the red brand's show, the 43-year-old locked horns with IYO SKY in the quarter-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The two former NXT Women's Champions put forth a highly competitive back-and-forth contest, which ended with the Damage CTRL member securing the win. The former WWE Women's Champion will face Lyra Valkyria in the next round on the May 20 edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a reel of Shayna Baszler looking visibly frustrated backstage following her loss. The Queen of Spades teased introducing a change as she noted that something was not working and she had to figure it out. You can watch the reel below:

Shayna Baszler reveals scrapped plans for her WWE match with Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey joined forces to form a tag team in 2022. The two former Mixed Martial Artists won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship the following year. Baszler, however, turned against The Baddest Woman on the Planet during a title match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Shayna's actions led to the duo losing the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey and Baszler fought each other in a MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam 2023. The latter won the match, which also turned out to be her opponent's final WWE match.

During an interview with Fightful, Baszler opened up about the scrapped plans for the highly anticipated bout. The Queen of Spades claimed that the two were restricted due to the venue. She stated that they had to make several changes due to the absence of the Titantron:

"I won't lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that. We couldn't get a cafe or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally diferent. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn't work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I'm proud of it," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Shayna Baszler was a dominant champion in NXT. Unfortunately, she has not been able to replicate her success on the main roster as well. It remains to be seen if she will ever receive a similar push she got during her time in the developmental brand.

