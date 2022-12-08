Former WWE Champion does not want Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle again 

Some recent reports have suggested that WWE icon Stone Cold Steve Austin may be gearing up to wrestle again. However, fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes Austin should not return to the ring again.

Austin wrestled his first match in 19 years this past April as he and Kevin Owens featured in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One. The Texas Rattlesnake looked impressive in the squared circle as he defeated Owens. Hence, many fans are wondering if he will perform again at next year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on his show Foley Is Pod, the former WWE Champion was asked if his old rival should compete in one more match. In response, Foley said Austin had a memorable farewell match this year and didn't need to lace up his boots again.

"No. He had the swan song and it was a tremendous swan song. It was my favorite match of the night just because Steve went and did so much more than anybody thought he would."

Mick Foley further praised the feud between Owens and Austin. He added that the program was executed to perfection.

"Man, there's a lot you can learn from watching how that program was done, but the main ingredient is that your guy coming back has to be able to deliver on a level or exceed the level that is expected. Steve did such a fantastic job. Of course, people would love to see him and The Rock, but not as much as they'd love to see Rock and Roman, in my opinion." (H/T Wrestling News)

If Stone Cold Steve Austin makes his WWE return next April, he could feature in several dream matches as stars like John Cena and The Rock are also rumored to appear at WrestleMania.

Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses WWE return rumors

Steve Austin recently posted a video of himself in phenomenal shape, leading to widespread speculation about his WrestleMania 39 status.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin took to his Instagram, addressing his potential return to WWE.

"People have been speculating ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? You training for an event?’ You can speculate what you want, I just looked in the mirror and realised that I looked like sh*t, so I called my diet coach up. As far as bodyweight goes, probably sub 232 [lbs] the leanest I’ve been in sh*t, forever. Anyway that’s the bottom line, I just got tired of, I looked in the mirror and I looked like sh*t. Got tired of looking like sh*t, so I’m taking action to do something about it," said Steve Austin. [H/T Insidetheropes]

Regardless of whether he returns to the ring, fans will be happy to see that Austin remains in good health.

Would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle again? Let us know in the comments section below.

