Former WWE Champion wants to face The Rock at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes choosing to go after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL has left The Rock without an opponent at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, a former world champion desires to step up to the Great One at the Showcase of Immortals.

The star in question is Jinder Mahal, who recently shared a segment with The Rock. The Modern Day Maharaja was interrupted by the Hollywood star on RAW Day:1, which eventually led to the latter laying out the Indian-origin star.

During his recent appearance on Sony Sports Network's post-Elimination Chamber program Extraaa Dhamaal, Jinder Mahal expressed his desire to stand across the ring from the Brahma Bull and even the scores at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

"Every year I train as if I am going to be at WrestleMania. So hopefully [getting a chance this year]. My dream opponent is, of course, [The] Rock. As you guys all saw, we have a little bit of friction, so Rock would be my dream opponent at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. That would be an amazing moment," said Jinder. [From 06:30 to 06:50]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also challenged The Rock to a singles match

Cody Rhodes has been at odds with The Rock ever since he took back his WrestleMania XL main event spot. The Brahma Bull was also unhappy with the former AEW EVP mentioning Bloodline's leader and even slapped the latter at the media event in Las Vegas a couple of weeks back.

The American Nightmare addressed the incident at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he and Seth Rollins were guests on Grayson Waller's talk show. Rhodes challenged the Great One to a singles match.

Seth Rollins has backed Cody Rhodes in his ongoing feud against The Bloodline. However, many believe that the American Nightmare is secretly working with The Rock and the Hollywood star will turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

