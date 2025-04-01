Former WWE champion wants to return due to one major reason; hasn't wrestled in 1,155 days

When it comes to WWE, few other things can get fans excited more than a huge return. A former champion has expressed the desire to make a comeback, which would be a big deal. After all, the last time they wrestled was a whopping 1,155 days ago.

Kelly Kelly is a former WWE Divas Champion and 24/7 Champion and was last seen in a ring in 2022. She was among the 30 participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The 38-year-old recently expressed her desire to return. Kelly Kelly appeared on the Fast Break podcast, where she spoke with basketball legend Byron Scott and revealed the reason behind her desire to step back into the squared circle.

She stated that her dream is for her kids to see her wrestle. She also added that she hopes to get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day before reiterating her willingness to return to the ring, even suggesting she would return for another Royal Rumble match.

"My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day.I go to the shows and WWE. Maybe they’ll call me for another Rumble. Who knows. I would definitely come back for that," stated Kelly Kelly. [H/T Fightful]

It would be great to see Kelly Kelly return to the ring. However, only time will tell if these hopes become reality.

Triple H and WWE are looking to tap into the Indian market

The potential for legends like Kelly Kelly to return is incredibly high, especially as WWE grows every year. Over the last two years, Triple H has led the company to new heights, expanding its reach across the world.

Fans have seen PLEs happen everywhere, from Paris to Europe and Perth, Australia. This suggests that the Stamford-based promotion could add more overseas events in the coming years.

With that in mind, The Game recently suggested in an interview with Mail Sport's Alex McCarthy that India is a place he is keen to visit and potentially a market he wants to tap into.

The promotion has been to India before on several occasions, with Superstar Spectacle in 2023 being the most recent event. Nevertheless, it would be amazing if the country were to receive a dedicated PLE.

