Former WWE champion wants to take Dominik Mysterio to the wrestlers' court

A former WWE Universal Champion believes it's time to take Dominik Mysterio to the wrestlers' court following the latter's continuous 'assaults' on him.

"Dirty" Dom has come into his own since turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day. He often receives the loudest negative response in any arena, which is a measuring stick for any heel. The rising star has also won the NXT North American Championship on a couple of occasions.

While The Judgment Day has had its differences, the group is still together after all this time and looks to be more united than ever. However, Dominik Mysterio has accidentally hit Finn Balor on more than one instance and it seems like The Prince has had enough of it. The former WWE Universal Champion recently tweeted that he believes it is time to take "Dirty" Dom to the wrestlers' court.

"I think it's time to take @DomMysterio35 to wrestlers' court," wrote Balor in response to a fan's tweet.

Dominik Mysterio replied to WWE star Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio was quick to reply to Finn Balor, assuring The Prince that his actions were not intentional. However, many fans found it hard to believe since "Dirty" Dom has 'accidentally' hit Balor on three separate occasions.

The former NXT North American Champion also addressed the potential breakup of The Judgment Day in a chat with Cheap Heat, noting that they're a 'tight' family and it will be hard to separate them from each other.

"Anyways, I don't think we have to worry about The Judgment Day breaking up, you know, like you said, we're a tight little family. We never thought we would mesh in the first place, and the fact that we did get to mesh and we're stronger now more than ever. I think it's going to be really hard to break us up at this point," said Mysterio.

The heel faction currently holds both world titles on RAW. Damian Priest brought the World Heavyweight Championship to the group at WrestleMania 40. However, Priest and Balor lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

