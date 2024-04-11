Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio comment on The Judgment Day's potential breakup

The Judgment Day has been stronger than ever after Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest scored massive wins at the two-night event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Mami and Dominik Mysterio commented on the possibility of the faction breaking up.

The Judgment Day started as a faction with a hive mentality as Edge ordered the members to commit heinous acts for him in its initial days. However, the faction's workings changed after The Rated R Superstar left and new members poured in.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling's Cheap Heat in Philadelphia, the panel members asked Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio about a potential break. The former North American Champion was confident that it's going to be hard to break them up.

"Anyways, I don't think we have to worry about The Judgment Day breaking up, you know, like you said, we're a tight little family. We never thought we would mesh in the first place, and the fact that we did get to mesh and we're stronger now more than ever. I think it's going to be really hard to break us up at this point," said Mysterio. [From 36:00 - 36:26]

Mami also had her own say in the matter and reiterated that the group was a family and as strong as ever, even adding that just like any family, the members disagree and even bicker about certain things, and that is only normal.

"Family fights at the end of the day, and The Judgment Day, we're all going to bicker at times, and people think that it's going to be the end of The Judgment Day, but it's not. We're just so close at this point that we do have squabbles now and then. We disagree with different things, but that's what family does, and that's what a strong family does. They overcome those things, and they continue forward," said Ripley. [From 36:49 - 37:10]

Rhea Ripley on possibly moving away from The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

Mami and Dirty Dom are more than just two peas in a pod during weekly television. Dom Dom joined the heinous stable, and Mami made him a man, according to her, when he joined the group. However, the two were not seen together on television for a while, raising doubts among the WWE Universe.

Speaking on Gorilla Position ahead of WrestleMania XL, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley cleared the air on the rumors. She said she's busy dealing with some women in her division ahead of the biggest title defense of her career in Philadelphia.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were the only members of the faction to walk out of the event in Philadelphia with big wins.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Rosenberg Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

