Former WWE champion wants to team up with Judgment Day member after historic announcement; latter responds

Former two-time Tag Team Champion and WWE Superstar Brian Myers wants to team up with Finn Balor. The former Curt Hawkins expressed interest in wanting to "ride" with the Judgment Day member.

Balor was in action against Damian Priest on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former tag team partners crossed paths in a Street Fight, with Priest emerging victorious.

On X/Twitter, Myers reacted to the announcement of the TNA-WWE multi-year partnership. The 39-year-old superstar wants to "ride" along with Balor.

"Hey @FinnBalor are we still gonna ride together?!?!" wrote Myers.

"I got the car pulled up at the front door mate , beep beep," responded Balor.

Balor and Priest's rivalry began at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event after The Prince betrayed his former Judgment Day stablemate. His betrayal led to Priest losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

Former WWE star Brian Myers explained his decision to re-sign with Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers claimed it was an easy decision to re-sign with Impact Wrestling. Myers and his former tag team partner Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) were released from the Stamford-based company during the 2020 COVID-19 budget cuts.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in an interview, he said:

"This was an easy decision for me...It’s a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That’s what is important to me. [...] I think what we do in the ring is so precious, father time is eventually going to get us all, but I don’t want to stop doing what I’m doing until I have to. This is very important to me."

Myers is a three-time Impact World Tag Team Champion. He won the titles twice with Eddie Edwards and once with Trevor Lee. He is also a former one-time Impact Digital Media Champion.

