Former WWE Champion wants Willie Nelson to sing his iconic entrance theme

If Drew McIntyre has his way, Willie Nelson will play him out to the ring at WWE SummerSlam with his "Broken Dreams" entrance theme.

Drew McIntyre was the latest guest on the Battleground Podcast to discuss all things WWE. When the subject of "Broken Dreams" was brought up, McIntyre laid out the perfect scenario to have it brought back at this year's SummerSlam.

"Everyone's been asking for [Broken Dreams], so they better all know the words to it," Drew McIntyre said. "Let's make it happen. SummerSlam. Main event. Fight Roman Reigns for the title. Willie Nelson singing 'Broken Dreams' to the ring. Boom. Love it."

Drew McIntyre is happy that WWE SummerSlam is coming to Nashville

WWE SummerSlam will take place inside Nissan Stadium on July 30 in Nashville, which just so happens to be the current hometown of Drew McIntyre.

"Yes, awesome. Nashville deserves it," Drew McIntyre said. "This was always one of my favorite places to wrestle at the Bridgestone when I didn't live in Nashville. But now that I've been here for a few months, I've interacted with the locals, they truly love wrestling. They truly love WWE and deserve a pay-per-view of this magnitude. SummerSlam is one of our big 4 events of the year and the fact is going to be in a stadium. It's going to be in the Nissan Stadium and I'm the hometown boy now, the Scottish Warrior, originally, but now I'm the Nashville Warrior, the Scottish Cowboy, the hometown boy, very excited about it."

While it's still way too early to know who McIntyre will face at SummerSlam, it's nice to know he already has the perfect scenario planned out in his head.

What do you think about Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam scenario? Would you like to hear Willie Nelson perform "Broken Dreams" at the event? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

