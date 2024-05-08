Former WWE Champion wants to wrestle Barack Obama

A WWE Superstar has recently expressed his desire to compete with Barack Obama in a wrestling match. The name in question is Kofi Kingston.

The 42-year-old was scheduled to lock horns with Rey Mysterio in the first round of the King of The Ring tournament on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the match was later moved to a forthcoming WWE Live Show.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, the host asked the New Day member which historical figure he would like to wrestle. In response, the former WWE Champion named Barack Obama. Kingston further explained the reason behind picking the former United States President:

“I mean, maybe…I’d like to wrestle Barack Obama because it’d kind of be like wrestling The Rock? You know what I’m saying? Barack out there, people say they have similar voices and all that. Maybe Barack Obama. Just to say that I say that I wrestled, just to say that I beat a president because if I’m wrestling, if I’m getting to book the match, yeah, maybe Barack. It’d be a good little match," Kingston said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire interview below:

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about AEW World Championship Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland defeated Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty last month to become the first black performer to win the World Championship in the history of the wrestling promotion. WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston has been vocal about his support for the 33-year-old.

In the same interview, Kofi spoke about Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Oba Femi's recent performances. He further mentioned the AEW star while claiming he was happy for the latter's successful run:

"To see Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes and Oba [Femi] doing their thing, it really is a beautiful thing to see. So I don’t want to sit here and say, ‘Oh, because I did this, now they’re doing their thing,’ you know what I mean? They I think were gonna be successful regardless. But it is a beautiful thing to see people of color out there doing their thing. Like you said, Swerve too, man. I’ve watched his career for a very, very long time. I’ve gotten to know him very well over the years. I’m really, really happy for his success too. So it is a beautiful thing, and we are keeping it going. I love it," Kingston said. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The New Day's Xavier Woods has been forced out of action following a recent injury. In the absence of the former King of The Ring winner, Kofi would look to replicate his teammate's success in the ongoing tournament.

