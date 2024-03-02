Former WWE champion will get involved in the feud between Logan Paul and Randy Orton, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens will also be involved in the potential feud between Logan Paul and Randy Orton.

Logan Paul cost Randy Orton a chance to go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship as he attacked The Viper after getting eliminated from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WWE's recently concluded premium live event.

Kevin Owens, on the other hand, has been at odds with Logan Paul over the last few weeks. The duo even collided in a singles match at the Royal Rumble PLE. However, the Prizefighter lost via DQ after the referee spotted him using brass knuckles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he could see a triple-threat match between Logan, Orton, and Owens at WrestleMania XL.

"Well, he [Kevin Owens] gotta be in that because he spent the whole match on commentary. He has to be involved there somewhere; I really haven’t put much thought into it. I wouldn’t mind seeing a three-way with those guys because they can put a hell of a three-way together. I can take three ways because they are not that hard to figure out," said Mantell.

Randy Orton defeated Austin Theory in a singles match on WWE SmackDown last night. Kevin Owens was on the commentary desk for the match.

