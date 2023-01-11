Former WWE Champion will be seen in Netflix movie ahead of multiple storylines on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion The Biggest Little Man, Rey Mysterio is a hugely popular babyface. He may be one of the few superstars to have a unanimous fan following with barely any detractors.

Netflix has released a new movie trailer, titled Against the Ropes, about an ex-convict looking to redeem herself in the eyes of her daughter by stepping into a squared circle. The WWE legend is going to be a part of this new film.

WWE released the trailer through their page on social media. Rey Mysterio is seen giving advice to the female character. You can watch the trailer below.

WWE @WWE An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring. Against the Ropes, featuring @reymysterio premieres on January 25, only on @netflix An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring. Against the Ropes, featuring @reymysterio premieres on January 25, only on @netflix! https://t.co/a8Vyx4U3hc

The movie is set to be released on January 25, 2023 on Netflix. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio has become a marked man on Friday Night SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio's road to WWE WrestleMania 39

And Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Could you imagine at #WrestleMania it’s Dominik Mysterio vs Rey MysterioAnd Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie Could you imagine at #WrestleMania it’s Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio 👀And Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie 😂🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vILqWo9b37

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik Mysterio was recently seen on RAW picking up the win for his team in a Tag Team Turmoil clash to determine the #1 contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day will fight The Usos at a later date for the titles of the red brand.

Whilst Byron Saxton did mention them to be the new #1 contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a backstage interview with the faction, the company is apparently planning to split the belts.

The father-son duo split after the latter joined The Judgment Day after turning on both his father and The Rated-R Superstar Edge in Cardiff, Wales back in September 2022.

The Mysterios have been embroiled in a bitter feud ever since. Despite the elder Mysterio moving to SmackDown late last year, Dom has provoked his father in more than one occasion, even getting arrested in one such event.

Elsewhere on SmackDown, it seems Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio are inevitably going to have a massive showdown. Whilst nothing has been made official yet, The Herald of Doomsday has already outright targeted Rey on television.

