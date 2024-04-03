Former WWE Champion winning major title at WrestleMania 40 is almost certain, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, a particular WWE Superstar is virtually sure to win a championship at WrestleMania XL.

The superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. Ahead of WrestleMania XL, he has been going back and forth with Seth Rollins. A recent RAW episode also saw CM Punk come into the fray, making for a very entertaining segment. Considering how red-hot the Scottish superstar is right now, Apter believes it is a given that Drew will be picking up the win at 'Mania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"I have mentioned this ad nauseam on shows and everything that Drew McIntyre will win the world championship at WrestleMania 40. He is right in that space where he has hit perfection of his career." [21:52 onwards]

Drew has been without a title for quite some time, and this year's WWE WrestleMania could be the perfect opportunity to put some gold on him.

It remains to be seen whether McIntyre will prevail in his fight against Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals.

