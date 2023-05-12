Former WWE Champion who hasn't wrestled in 7 years recently connected with Vince McMahon

WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon recently had a chat with The Rock, as per the latter's comments on CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV for quite some time now. He's seemingly keeping a close eye on WWE's merger with UFC under the Endeavor umbrella.

The Rock recently made a quick appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. When asked about "some big deals" being made in the wrestling space, here's what he had to say in response:

"There have been some big deals in the wrestling space, yes. I just connected with Vince the other day," he said.

The Rock then weighed in on Vince McMahon's partnership with Ari Emanuel:

"Vince had his seven bucks moment as well when he leveraged every dollar he had for the very first WrestleMania. Years later, he creates this merger with Ari that is in the billions of dollars. I see, when I say smooth sailing, these guys are adamant on creating an incredible conglomerate that is going to entertain the masses. Between WWE, UFC, Bullriding, and probably other things that are coming down the pipe, I'm excited about this merger." [H/T Fightful]

Vince McMahon and The Rock are quite close in real life

The Rock has had nothing but praise for WWE's Executive Chairman in the past. The Brahma Bull made a name for himself as a top WWE Superstar about two decades ago, which eventually resulted in him getting acting opportunities. Today, he is one of the most recognized celebrities on the planet.

About two years ago, The Rock tweeted out a heartfelt message to McMahon. He called McMahon one of his greatest business mentors as well as a father figure.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock t.co/qqeJJ4JZDd @VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off. #YoungRock @VinceMcMahon was one of my greatest business mentors and a father figure. Not always the relationship one would want with their boss but the convergence of our lives made it to be. We laugh when we get together because we always pick right back up where we left off. #YoungRock t.co/qqeJJ4JZDd

Unfortunately, The Rock didn't reveal details of his conversation with Vince McMahon. Fans would love to know exactly what the duo chatted.

