Former WWE Champion wrestles first match on RAW in almost eight months; picks up surprise victory

Drew McIntyre finally returned to in-ring action this week on WWE RAW, wrestling his first match since being drafted to the brand.

McIntyre last wrestled on the red brand back in November. He teamed up with new ally Matt Riddle to defeat Imperium this week. It's clear that issues were brewing within the stable after weeks of losses and as the challengers for Gunther continued to mount up.

A Claymore to Giovanni Vinci allowed Riddle and McIntyre to pick up the win in the opening bout. It could now have put Vinci in hot water since he was berated by his teammates and left alone on the ramp.

McIntyre's recent absence reportedly stemmed from contract issues following WrestleMania, where he came up short against Gunther in a triple threat that included Sheamus.

The former WWE Champion returned this past weekend at Money in the Bank, where he made it clear that he was picking up where he left off and looking to take that Intercontinental Championship from The Ring General.

Do you think Drew McIntyre could finally be the man to dethrone Gunther of the Intercontinental Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes