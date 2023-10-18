Former WWE champions "CAPTURED;" potential heel turn on the cards?

Former WWE champion Chad Gable and Otis were recently spotted at a coffee shop at Kingdom Coffee. The man who "captured" them could turn them heel and form a faction soon on RAW.

Chad Gable and Otis have been working together as part of Alpha Academy. Maxxine Dupri’s addition to the group has elevated them on the RAW brand.

The leader of Alpha Academy recently took to Instagram to post a few photos of himself and Otis enjoying coffee at Kingdom Coffee. Gable credited Shinsuke Nakamura for capturing their photo.

Chad Gable captioned the photo, stating that The Academy was “captured” while ordering good coffee. The Artist was the man behind the lens.

"The Academy CAPTURED 👀 ordering good coffee."

Gable recently got a shot at the Intercontinental Championship where he left everything in the ring but could not dethrone Gunther. His recent efforts could lead him and his faction to turn in the coming weeks.

It’s not a secret that the faction continuously needs something new to work with so they can appear on weekly television. Alpha Academy is one of the best parts of RAW every week, and a change in character could help them get ahead in their dreams of becoming champions again.

Shinsuke Nakamura could turn the former WWE champions heel

Shinsuke Nakamura has turned into a top heel on RAW. He recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship but failed to win the title on multiple occasions.

The Artist is currently in a rivalry with Ricochet. He could use Alpha Academy’s help to overcome The One and Only in the coming weeks. Since Alpha Academy is a babyface faction, they will have to turn heel to support Nakamura.

WWE could look to pair up Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri with Nakamura. They could form a new faction called The Artist Academy, and go after some of the top titles in WWE as all the stars involved are extremely talented.

WWE fans have been wanting to see Chad Gable win a singles title on the RAW brand for a long time. He could undergo a change that could help him get a push on the roster.

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura could use the services of Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri on the mic to get ahead as a bigger heel and go after the World Heavyweight Championship again.

