Former WWE champions comment on finally getting "dream" WrestleMania match

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW proved to be the perfect stepping stone for many top superstars ahead of WrestleMania 40. DIY was one of the three teams that qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

DIY squared off against the impressive Creed Brothers on RAW. The two teams put on an entertaining contest that had a thrilling ending. In the end, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano emerged as the victors to secure a spot in WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, the win will allow both men to make their WrestleMania debuts this year. They have been part of WWE for nearly ten years and have headlined countless shows in NXT. However, seeing what they can do on the big stage will be interesting.

While speaking in a RAW Exclusive after their big win, Gargano and Ciampa were asked to describe what the win meant to them. The two veterans could not contain their emotions as they vowed to work together to make the most of the opportunity.

"From main-eventing NXT TakeOvers, we’ve been with WWE since 2015. We’ve main-evented TakeOvers, we’ve been on many, many big shows. But WrestleMania was always that dream. That dream you had as a little kid. When you’re growing up, you dream of wrestling at WrestleMania. Finally, after all this time, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, together, DIY, is going to WrestleMania. It’s in Philadelphia. The story writes itself," Johnny Gargano said.

The Rebel Heart noted that the word “story” was being thrown around a little too much in WWE.

"I know the word ‘story’ is a buzzword right now, but our story in Philadelphia…for years, we were killing ourselves on the indies in Philadelphia, in those types of cities. The most respectful, hardcore wrestling fans in the world. That's who we performed for, and that’s who’s gonna be there to witness our dream come true," Johnny Gargano said. [H/T Fightful]

It would certainly be incredible if the two men scored a dream win at The Show of Shows. They have worked hard over the years to come across as top competitors at every level.

WrestleMania 40's venue will be special for WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa has weathered many storms in his WWE career. He noted that competing at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was special for him as he was a fan of Rocky Balboa.

"I’ll tell you this. I grew up, and I was a Rocky Balboa fan, and I was a WWE fan. I love this industry, and the fact that we’re going to Philadelphia, I said it to my wife the other day, it is not every day that you have an opportunity to punch your ticket to WrestleMania. We’ve been waiting our entire lives for one opportunity, and it came tonight, and we were not gonna miss it, and I love the Creed Brothers. I respect the hell out of them. They’re gonna have so many WrestleManias in their future. But this, Philadelphia, WrestleMania 40, this is our moment," Tommaso Ciampa said. [H/T Fightful]

Many fans will argue that the Creed Brothers deserved a spot at The Show of Shows after the recent work they had put in on RAW. However, seeing what the future holds for them will be interesting after WrestleMania season is over.