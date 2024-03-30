Former WWE champions rejoice after getting "WrestleMania moment" on SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown had some interesting bookings from the creative team. One such booking saw a relatively new tag team pick up a surprise win over former WWE Champions.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Kevin Owens and Randy Orton agree to a tag team match against Pretty Deadly. It looked like the two former WWE Champions would pick up an easy win to gain momentum ahead of their Triple Threat Match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Instead, Logan Paul found an opening during the tag team match and rocked Owens with brass knuckles. His interference allowed Pretty Deadly to score arguably the biggest win of their entire careers.

In a SmackDown Exclusive, Pretty Deadly celebrated their win. They stated that they would start with a victory cake.

"I baked these cupcakes with the tears of the Randy Orton fans. I baked these cupcakes with the sweat of Kevin Owens’ back as I beat him clean," Kit Wilson said.

Byron Saxton reminded the duo that United States Champion Logan Paul cheated to allow the duo to score the win. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson brushed off the allegations and noted they got their WrestleMania moment on SmackDown.

"This is positive vibes. Look, WrestleMania was so big, it couldn’t be contained to one night. They made two. But now, WrestleMania is so big, it can’t be contained to two nights because boom! We got our WrestleMania moment tonight,” Wilson added. (H/T Fightful)

Pretty Deadly will likely not be part of WrestleMania XL. However, the duo got a massive win on Friday night that helped them stay on top. It will give them a big boost in the post-WrestleMania season.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens won’t be on the same page at WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE fans are enjoying the little partnership between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania. The two seem to have put their alleged real-life differences aside to work together on-screen.

However, things will be very different at Mania where both men will challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. The Maverick could exploit their differences to put them against each other and steal the win once again to retain his title.

WWE fans can expect an action-packed match between the three superstars. It’ll be exciting to see who walks out of The Show of Shows with the United States Title.

