Former WWE couple sends a message to The Usos ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

The Usos will be in action at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Ahead of the PLE, they received messages from Samantha Irvin and Ricochet.Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will face the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match was made official after Jimmy saved his brother from Breakker and Reed on the RAW after Clash in Paris.On Instagram, Irvin and Ricochet reacted to Jimmy Uso's message after his appearance on SportsCenter with Jey Uso. The former WWE couple gave props to the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion.&quot;Saw yall on the big screen at the gym! 🔥 YEET,&quot; wrote Irvin.&quot;Yeet!&quot; wrote Ricochet.Check out a screengrab of Irvin and Ricochet's comments:Jimmy Uso on The Usos' reunion ahead of WWE WrestlepaloozaJimmy Uso has admitted that he is nervous and excited at the same time ahead of the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, where he will team up with his brother Jey Uso.Speaking on SportsCenter, Big Jim had this to say:&quot;It's been a really long time [since] me and my brother [sic] tagged. So, Wrestlepalooza coming up, man, [and] it's a lot of nerves. This is a whole new thing happening here. It's been a while since I stepped in the ring with my brother. So, we['re] back at it again, and it's time to get active,&quot;Jimmy and Jey Uso are former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. The last time they teamed up for a Tag Team Match was at the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, when they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War.The Usos have teamed up on a few occasions since the Bloodline Civil War, but mostly for multi-man tag team matches. The twins will look to get their hands raised against The Vision.