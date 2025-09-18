Former WWE couple sends a message to The Usos ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 18, 2025 20:40 GMT
The Usos (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Usos (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Usos will be in action at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. Ahead of the PLE, they received messages from Samantha Irvin and Ricochet.

Ad

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will face the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The match was made official after Jimmy saved his brother from Breakker and Reed on the RAW after Clash in Paris.

On Instagram, Irvin and Ricochet reacted to Jimmy Uso's message after his appearance on SportsCenter with Jey Uso. The former WWE couple gave props to the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

"Saw yall on the big screen at the gym! 🔥 YEET," wrote Irvin.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

"Yeet!" wrote Ricochet.

Check out a screengrab of Irvin and Ricochet's comments:

Ad

Jimmy Uso on The Usos' reunion ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Jimmy Uso has admitted that he is nervous and excited at the same time ahead of the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, where he will team up with his brother Jey Uso.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Big Jim had this to say:

"It's been a really long time [since] me and my brother [sic] tagged. So, Wrestlepalooza coming up, man, [and] it's a lot of nerves. This is a whole new thing happening here. It's been a while since I stepped in the ring with my brother. So, we['re] back at it again, and it's time to get active,"
Ad

Jimmy and Jey Uso are former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions. The last time they teamed up for a Tag Team Match was at the 2023 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, when they defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War.

The Usos have teamed up on a few occasions since the Bloodline Civil War, but mostly for multi-man tag team matches. The twins will look to get their hands raised against The Vision.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications