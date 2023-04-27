Former WWE creative director allegedly got major backstage heat after controversial Triple H storyline

WWE has been in hot waters recently after some writers revealed storylines that were pitched internally that were offensive. Former WWE creative director David Sahadi recently spoke about opposing an infamous storyline that saw the light of day.

In 2002, Triple H and Kane were involved in a bitter feud. The Game accused Kane of being a murderer, which led to The Big Red Machine revealing that Katie Vick was his friend who died in a car accident where he was the driver.

Triple H continued to mock his rival as he visited a funeral parlor dressed as Kane. He then climbed into a casket and pretended to make out with a doll that was supposed to be Vick.

Appearing on The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative director David Sahadi admitted that he was against the storyline involving The Game and Kane. However, he got a lot of heat for opposing it.

"I was so against that. I was so appalled and embarrassed by that, that I barely remember that. Things that are that disturbing to me and are that gross, I just tend to wipe my memory, especially if I’ve had nothing to do with it," Sahadi said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Allan @allan_cheapshot 2002: Triple H accusing Kane of murder and necrophilia (Katie Vick)



Fans booed the segment, with loud chants of "refund" during the commercial break.



This was done purely to create controversy, but it was really odd, weird odd, like who comes up with this odd shit? Odd men. 2002: Triple H accusing Kane of murder and necrophilia (Katie Vick)Fans booed the segment, with loud chants of "refund" during the commercial break. This was done purely to create controversy, but it was really odd, weird odd, like who comes up with this odd shit? Odd men. https://t.co/VzXHNromZs

The controversial storyline was met with a mixed response on screen. It crossed many lines, and most fans were unhappy with seeing the entire thing.

WWE stars Triple H and Kane had to play out what the writers had in plan for them

The rivalry between Triple H and Kane lasted some time and saw both men trade victories. While the in-ring work was spot on, the storyline around it was rather controversial.

The former WWE creative director added that crossing the line would be a good thing if done positively. However, this storyline crossed the line for all the wrong reasons.

"Crossing the lines is good in a lot of ways, but not when it’s a bad way like this, that is not cool. There’s no entertainment there, there’s nothing you can say about that, that you can justify it being put on television. That was my view and I was very vocal about that to everybody." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sahadi claimed that he was extremely vocal about the storyline not being entertaining. However, Triple H and Kane had to play out what the writers had for them on-screen. It left a bad taste in the mouth for many fans.

Do you think WWE has crossed the line with its storylines on many occasions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes