Who was Katie Vick in WWE? Explaining Triple H's involvement in the controversial storyline

The Katie Vick storyline has to be one of the poorest pieces of storytelling across the realm. Besides the "deceased" woman, the narrative involved WWE legends Triple H and Kane. The Hurricane, The Big Red Machine's tag team partner, then played a supporting role in the atrocious storyline.

After Kane won the Intercontinental Championship, he replaced Chris Jericho in the Title Unification match against Hunter at No Mercy 2002. Being the Cerebral Assassin he always was, the Game began playing hideous and distasteful mind games with the Hall of Famer to gain a mental advantage.

Hunter brought up Katie Vick, much to the bewilderment of fans and shock of The Undertaker's brother.

According to Kane, Vick was a close friend who supported him fervently at the outset of his wrestling career. Their friendship grew over time, and they spent a lot of time together. One fateful evening, after Katie had a lot to drink at a party, the seven-footer decided to drop her home.

However, a fatal car accident occurred mid-way in which Vick died, but Kane only suffered minor injuries. We still don't know who was giving him such personal details, but Triple H provided a different perspective to the story. Hunter claimed that the autopsy found traces of The Big Red Machine's semen.

This was the beginning of a horrendous tale. As the rivalry progressed, we saw inexplicable television scenes of Kane making love to a mannequin, presumably Vick, at a funeral home to doctors pulling out a sledgehammer from Hunter's body.

For a narrative that included necrophilia, the Kane/Triple H/ Katie Vick storyline should have never made it to television. Two decades later, fans still express outrage and disgust.

Bruce Prichard revealed the original plans for WWE's Katie Vick angle

On an episode of his podcast "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard," Prichard revealed the original plans for the bizarre storyline.

It is now widely documented that the Katie Vick angle was a Vince McMahon idea, but the narrative didn't play out the way it was initially intended.

Prichard revealed that the storyline was meant to introduce Scott Vick, formerly known as "Sick Boy," to WCW fans. Tommy Dreamer even admitted that he would fight Triple H at WrestleMania to avenge his sister. However, the star had poor tryout matches, and the angle was thankfully dropped.

We've seen WWE produce some stellar bits of storytelling, but then there's also the Katie Vick storyline which haunts Attitude Era fans to this day. Hopefully, the company learned a valuable lesson and never dared to repeat such a narrative.

