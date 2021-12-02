WWE nixed original plans for infamous Katie Vick storyline 

Tommy Dreamer has recalled the original payoff for the infamous Katie Vick storyline in 2002 involving former WWE Champions Kane and Triple H.

After The Game accused the Big Red Machine of murdering a woman named Katie Vick, he showed footage of himself donning a Kane mask and simulating necrophilia with a mannequin inside a casket. Unsurprisingly, it was panned by fans and many people consider it to be the worst angle in WWE history.

Speaking on his House of Hardcore podcast, the ECW legend revealed that the angle was supposed to culminate in a WrestleMania match between ‘Sick Boy’ Scott Vick and Triple H.

“The whole Katie Vick, narcolepsy [Necrophilia] angle, that all came about through Vince and the payoff of all that was going to be Sick Boy Scott Vick was going to wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania to avenge his sister, who was dead. That all came about when Sick Boy Scott Vick had a dark match try-out and Vince just liked the name Scott Vick because they couldn’t call him 'Sick Boy'," said Dreamer. (H/T Fightful)

Bonafide Heat @BonafideHeat Can't believe WWE did the Katie Vick angle

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted the match to headline WrestleMania

WrestleMania is not only the biggest event in WWE, but in the entire pro wrestling industry. The show has been headlined by iconic matches such as Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan and John Cena vs. The Rock.

For some reason, Vince McMahon thought it was a good idea for ‘Sick Boy’ Scott Vick vs. Triple H to close out the Show of Shows, according to Tommy Dreamer.

“This horrible angle with Kane and Triple H was going to be the caveat to headlining WrestleMania with Scott Vick avenging his sister Katie Vick," Dreamer noted. "I remember Johnny (John Laurinaitis) having to tell Vince, ‘that’s great, but he’s not employed here.’ He was on a tryout. People have gotten hired on a lot weirder things but I think after that, it was just, ‘Oh,’ and we lost that amazing WrestleMania to avenge (Sick Boy’s) sister’s horrible degradation of her grave. That’s sometimes how these crazy things happen in WWE.”

Thankfully, the match never happened and fans were spared from what would've been a dumpster fire. The Katie Vick storyline is something WWE wants to remain forgotten.

