Former WWE developmental star who once defeated Roman Reigns arrested following a serious altercation

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that former WWE developmental star Kyle Garrett Rasmussen has been arrested and charged after an unfortunate altercation.

When he was a part of WWE, Rasmussen once defeated Roman Reigns in a dark match. He wrestled under the name Conrad Turner in FCW in 2010. The promotion was still a WWE developmental territory at the time.

According to a report by The Detroit News, Rasmussen was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on M-59 on Saturday. He attempted to grab the steering wheel and tried to strangle the 31-year-old male driver of the car. The incident took place at 2:21 AM.

The driver stopped the car and fled. Rasmussen's girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, also ran from the scene. Unfortunately, she was then struck by a vehicle around 100 feet from the parked car. She passed away in a hospital in the region. The police are still searching for the driver who struck Ratliff.

Rasmussen was prosecuted through 52-3 District Court and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. The former wrestler was set a $25,000 bond, and a probable cause conference is set for November 10.

Who was Kyle Rasmussen in WWE?

As noted earlier, the former superstar was part of the former development territory, Florida Championship Wrestling.

The promotion produced several high-profile superstars who later went on to feature in WWE regularly. However, Rasmussen was not as successful. Joining the promotion after a run in the NFL, he faced the likes of Wade Barrett and even defeated him. He wrestled under the name Conrad Turner.

In hindsight, one of his most notable wins came after he defeated Roman Reigns after teaming with Bobby Dutch and Big E in a dark match in FCW. His last match for the company took place in 2010. The star has since retired and is now a fitness coach.

Unfortunately, the former star seems to be facing issues in his personal life at the moment. Sportskeeda will try and bring you more updates on the situation.

