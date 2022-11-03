Who is Kyle Rasmussen and when was he in WWE?

WWE's former developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling has produced several notable superstars. However, Kyle Rasmussen (aka Conrad Tanner) seemingly couldn't make the most of the opportunity. He only had a few matches during his run but teamed up with some of the promotion's biggest stars.

Before Kyle signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2009, he played football for the Michigan State University team. He eventually became a defensive lineman for the Spartans for four years. After graduating from college, Rasmussen joined the NFL as part of the Vikings, but his stint was cut short due to injuries.

He later found a new passion for wrestling after being approached in the gym by Rick Bassman. The latter sent his client to a wrestling school and met with John Laurinaitis in WWE for a tryout. It didn't take long for Kyle Rasmussen to find a spot in FCW after being accepted.

His first match with the company occurred in an FCW event in January 2010, where he successfully defeated Wade Barrett. Conrad's first televised match was against Donny Marlow (aka Tanga Loa), where he lost.

During his brief WWE tenure, he wrestled the likes of Big E, Fandango, and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. Kyle Rasmussen also successfully teamed up with Naomi, and they defeated AJ Lee and EC3. His last bout took place in November 2010 against Jacob Novak in a losing effort.

The former superstar has since retired and is a fitness coach, besides being a father.

Kyle Rasmussen is charged after trying to strangle a driver

Following his WWE exit, Rasmussen has stayed away from the spotlight. However, he was recently involved in an unfortunate altercation.

According to The Detroit News, Kyle Rasmussen was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation after an incident in Rochester Hills.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office stated that Kyle was riding in the backseat of a pickup truck when he grabbed the steering wheel and tried to strangle a 31-year-old man.

Investigators shared that Sarah Ratliff was riding in the front when the attack happened. After the truck stopped, the driver and Sarah managed to exit the vehicle. Unfortunately, the latter was hit by another car and pronounced dead upon medical examination.

Kyle Rasmussen's bond was set to $25,000, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on November 10.

