WWE legend reveals how he first spotted John Cena on a talent scouting trip [Exclusive]

Jim Ross recently discussed the story of how he first spotted John Cena during a talent scouting trip to Southern California.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, JR spoke about how Cena worked several jobs while the latter was at UPW. Ross had gone up there to scout another talent, but it was John Cena who ended up catching his eye:

"John [Cena] was up in Southern California, working part-time in several jobs - moving company, truck driver - just a litany of things, while he was training with Rick Bassman in UPW in Southern California," said JR. "I was up there and actually scouting somebody else, I can't remember who it was now. John looked like Sting, long-flat top haircut, so we had our little sitdown."

"We have our sitdown and get to know each other and I found out he's a former All-American center," JR continued. "I found out his strength coach has now become the coach at Oklahoma University, I find out he knew as much wrestling trivia as anybody that I had been around, so a true student of the game."

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon's reaction to his assessment of John Cena

Jim Ross went on to give a few more details about this John Cena-centric story. Ross said he headed straight to the office after landing in New York City, where he ran into Vince McMahon.

While speaking to Vince McMahon, JR told the WWE chairman that he had spotted someone who could headline WrestleMania in a few years. Ross revealed McMahon's reaction:

"I remember I took the red-eye that night, LAX to New York City, and I was so excited to meet this guy that I went to the office first and I caught Vince and I'm still in my wrinkled sleepy clothes," JR added. "He says, 'Where you been?' I told him. 'You see anybody you like?' I said, 'As a matter of fact I did. I think I saw a kid that will headline WrestleMania in five years or less.' He said, 'I think you need to go home and take a shower. You're delusional.' But I was high on John Cena."

