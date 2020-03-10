A Future WWE: The FCW Story - 7 Things we learned

Seth Rollins was almost fired whilst in FCW

The WWE Network has boasted some interesting content over the past few years and in recent months the company has put out some incredible exclusive content including the newest documentary which covers FCW's impact on the business.

FCW was the training ground for a number of current WWE stars including Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Sasha Banks, Big E, Heath Slater, Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods. This documentary allowed all these stars to tell their story from beginning to end when Triple H took over and began putting together the brand now known as NXT.

Many of these stars were able to tell their origin stories in WWE and some interesting facts have come out of this documentary, so here are five things that we learned from WWE's latest documentary entitled A Future WWE: The FCW Story.

#7 Drew McIntyre's WWE debut

Drew McIntyre may be about to main event WrestleMania, but around a decade ago he was another star that was part of the FCW roster. McIntyre was called up to SmackDown very early in his career and as part of this recent documentary, he revealed just how "green" he was when he made his TV debut since he was forced to ask the referee what the hard cam was when the official told him that he had to face it.

It's been a learning curve for the former Champion and he went back to FCW to learn the business after this costly mistake.

"I remember I had Zack Ryder in my first match and on one of my holds the referee told me to face the hard camera which is this camera, (You're not supposed to look into it I'm breaking the fourth wall) erm and I turned to him and said 'what's a hard camera; that's how inexperienced I was on SmackDown."

