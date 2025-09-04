  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Former WWE diva says she will use Chelsea Green's husband "for a while" and send him home

Former WWE diva says she will use Chelsea Green's husband "for a while" and send him home

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 04, 2025 19:18 GMT
Chelsea Green on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
Chelsea Green on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

Chelsea Green has found herself in one of the most bizarre 'storylines' involving WWE veteran Dawn Marie and her husband, Matt Cardona. The veteran recently noted that she's going to use Cardona for a while before sending him home.

Ad

Chelsea recently disclosed a text from Dawn Marie, in which the latter sent a picture of herself with Matt Cardona, adding that she will steal Chelsea's man because the Secret Hervice leader stole her gimmick. Green, who is often in character on social media, noted that she did not approve of this storyline.

Dawn Marie has now responded to the former Women's United States Champion, noting that she won't steal Matt Cardona, but will use him for a while before sending him home.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Dawn Marie was a part of the global juggernaut from 2002 to 2005. She returned to the company last year for a one-off appearance, acting as a special guest referee for the hardcore match between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice on NXT.

WWE veteran bashed Triple H's booking of Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to WWE. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year, but lost the title to Zelina Vega a few months later.

Ad

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out the flaw with Triple H's treatment of the Secret Hervice leader, noting that the title run did not elevate her at all:

"A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea?" Russo said.
Ad

Chelsea has recently started showing up on NXT, along with her regular appearances on SmackDown. She recently joined forces with Ethan Page, and the two have been entertaining fans on WWE's third brand.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications