Former WWE diva says she will use Chelsea Green's husband "for a while" and send him home

Chelsea Green has found herself in one of the most bizarre 'storylines' involving WWE veteran Dawn Marie and her husband, Matt Cardona. The veteran recently noted that she's going to use Cardona for a while before sending him home.Chelsea recently disclosed a text from Dawn Marie, in which the latter sent a picture of herself with Matt Cardona, adding that she will steal Chelsea's man because the Secret Hervice leader stole her gimmick. Green, who is often in character on social media, noted that she did not approve of this storyline.Dawn Marie has now responded to the former Women's United States Champion, noting that she won't steal Matt Cardona, but will use him for a while before sending him home.Dawn Marie @WWEDawnMarieECWLINK@ImChelseaGreen @TheMattCardona Ok… so I won’t steal him … I’ll just use him for a while and send him home.Dawn Marie was a part of the global juggernaut from 2002 to 2005. She returned to the company last year for a one-off appearance, acting as a special guest referee for the hardcore match between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice on NXT.WWE veteran bashed Triple H's booking of Chelsea GreenChelsea Green has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to WWE. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last year, but lost the title to Zelina Vega a few months later.Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out the flaw with Triple H's treatment of the Secret Hervice leader, noting that the title run did not elevate her at all:&quot;A lot of the third episode revolved around Chelsea Green. And Triple H says in this episode of Unreal, 'Chelsea Green winning the US Title is going to take her to the next level.' Has it taken her to the next level? Absolutely not. It's hysterical with Triple H. Does he not understand? You put that out, and then you got people watching this and saying Chelsea has gone down from the time she won the US Title. So who is that on, Hunter? That's on Chelsea?&quot; Russo said.Chelsea has recently started showing up on NXT, along with her regular appearances on SmackDown. She recently joined forces with Ethan Page, and the two have been entertaining fans on WWE's third brand.