Former WWE Divas Champion willing to return after 10 years

WWE wrestlers sometimes return to the company several years after retiring. A decade after her last match, Layla recently addressed whether she could make an in-ring comeback.

Layla worked for WWE between 2006 and 2015 after winning the Diva Search contest. The 47-year-old held the Women's Championship in 2010 before capturing the Divas Championship in 2012. She is also known for her LayCool tag team partnership with Michelle McCool.

In an interview on Developmentally Speaking, Layla confirmed she would like to share the ring with McCool again one day:

"I actually wanna do a LayCool reunion, I really do. I said I didn't wanna do anything [after retiring]. I was like, 'Oh, never again,' but now I'm like, yeah, maybe I do. If it's there and the option is there, why not? I think the fans would wanna see it, so why not?" [29:46 – 30:06]

McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18. Layla did not reveal whether she plans to attend the ceremony.

Layla rules out full-time WWE return

Lita, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and several other female wrestlers have returned in Women's Royal Rumble matches in recent years.

While Layla would be prepared to compete in the 30-woman match, she has no plans to wrestle a full-time schedule ever again:

"I'm too old for that. No, no. If anything happens with WWE, for me, definitely LayCool. I would love to go back for a Royal Rumble. I couldn't in the past kind of thing, but if it happens in the next coming up few years, yes, but what I would really love to do is a LayCool appearance. I would love to reconnect with my best friend and share that moment again." [30:44 – 31:13]

Layla's final WWE match ended in defeat against Paige at a live event on July 26, 2015. She has not wrestled for any other promotions since leaving the company.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

