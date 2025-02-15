Michelle McCool sends three-word message to Triple H hours after he surprises her with WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Michelle McCool sent a message to WWE CCO Triple H on X shortly after he announced her as the newest inductee into this year's Hall of Fame. McCool will join The Game in this year's class, with more names to be added in the coming weeks.

Triple H surprised McCool with the Hall of Fame induction news on ESPN last night and she couldn't believe her eyes. McCool was quite a popular name in the women's division back in the late 2000s and fans are happy to see her finally get her well-deserved induction.

Shortly after making the big announcement, Triple H took to X to send a congratulatory message to Michelle McCool. The veteran responded to the WWE CCO as can be seen below:

"So incredibly grateful!🙏🏽"

Current WWE star helped Michelle McCool with her return

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker heaped big praise on WWE's newest signee Ricky Starks. He also revealed that Starks helped McCool train for one of her Royal Rumble appearances.

“On one of the [Royal] Rumbles that Michelle was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring and he came down and trained with her. I’ve seen him a few times here and there. I’ve always had great conversations with him. He’s such a good kid, such a respectful kid.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

One wonders who will induct Michelle McCool into the WWE Hall of Fame. Many fans believe Layla, her long-term tag partner, could be the one to induct McCool as the two stars are quite close in real life.

