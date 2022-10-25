Former WWE employee  bashes Triple H for WWE SmackDown's declining numbers

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE SmackDown is still losing its share of the audience despite Triple H being at the helm of things.

SmackDown did decent numbers this week, garnering a 0.52 rating despite going head-to-head against MLB playoffs and an NBA game. However, compared to the same week last year, the blue brand was down 0.8 percent in overall viewers and 10.3 percent in the key 18-49 demographic.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo broke down some facts and numbers for WWE fans. He said that WWE SmackDown was doing better numbers last year than it is now. He detailed that the company is losing viewership despite Triple H being the head of creative for close to three months.

"I do wanna point out, again, I'm talking about facts and numbers. All the Triple H, all the hoopla, Friday's SmackDown did less of a rating than last year's SmackDown on the same date. You have to look at that stuff bro. That is telling you Triple H has been doing this stuff for three months or whatever, they lost an audience from this time last year. That's the measuring stick." [22:02 - 22:45]

You can watch the full video here:

This week's SmackDown is stacked with top WWE Superstars

SmackDown will move to FS1 this week due to the MLB playoffs. However, the show promises to be stacked, with many top stars advertised for the blue brand.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the blue brand this week. The show will also feature Ronda Rousey throwing out an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In tag team action, The Brawling Brutes will face off against "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, while Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row will find a mystery partner to take on Legado Del Fantasma.

Are you excited for SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes