Former WWE employee believes Vince McMahon is very concerned about AEW

All Elite Wrestling has gained a lot of momentum in 2021, and former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes Vince McMahon has taken notice.

On the latest edition of Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, Chioda was asked if he believes Vince McMahon is concerned about All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE referee offered a very interesting response.

"Yes, I think he is," Mike Chioda said. "He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and step on a lot of territories around the country and around the world. He wants to be number one. Everybody wants to be number one whether it’s in their sport, in their career, or owning a company. I definitely think he’s very concerned right now because they’re picking up some good talent. I know Vince. Vince is concerned."

AdFreeShows.com @adfreeshows The Third Man in the Ring is here to improve your Monday!Live NOW, join @MjcChioda @paulybwell as they answer questions on Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda!Only on AdFreeShows.com The Third Man in the Ring is here to improve your Monday!Live NOW, join @MjcChioda & @paulybwell as they answer questions on Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda!Only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/M5lxkj9ZVs

Mike Chioda on why he believes Vince McMahon is concerned about AEW

All Elite Wrestling is certainly picking up momentum right now, and Chioda went on to list some of the key reasons that Vince McMahon should be concerned about WWE's biggest competition.

"AEW’s ratings are going up. People are interested," Mike Chioda continued. "I’m interested in watching AEW. They’re selling out arenas. The energy in the crowd is just phenomenal now. They went from one show to two shows now. Everybody is talking AEW."

While Vince McMahon will most likely continue to pretend like he doesn't view AEW as a threat if a former WWE employee who worked alongside McMahon for years believes that he is. It's certainly something to think about going as we advance into 2022.

Also Read

Do you think Vince McMahon is worried about All Elite Wrestling? What improvements would you like to see him make with the current WWE product? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Daniel Wood