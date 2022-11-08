Former WWE employee blasts Triple H for "trash" segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was irate with Triple H's booking for RAW's opening segment featuring The Bloodline, New Day, and Matt Riddle.

This week's episode opened with The Usos claiming they would go down as the greatest tag team in WWE after defeating The New Day on SmackDown this Friday. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted The Bloodline, and Riddle soon came out to the ring, setting up a six-man tag team match.

On Legion of RAW this week, Russo mentioned that the build for the opening match was ridiculous. He spoke about how Riddle got upset with Jey Uso for slapping away his bongo, which made no sense.

The former writer suggested that WWE could have done a better job with the build for the epic clash on SmackDown between The Usos and The New Day.

"Off the bat, this promo is going nowhere. The crowd is not reacting... Then Riddle comes out, and again, here's another great Triple H storyline, 'Oh bro, you hit my bongo so we need to have a match.' Brilliant freaking storyline. This is trash. This went on, with absolutely no story whatsoever... This went on until 6:40 my time. 40 minutes of what a freaking waste of freaking time," said Russo. [From 6:38 - 7:28]

Vince Russo feels WWE has no plans for Matt Riddle

During the same conversation, Russo claimed that WWE has no immediate plans for Riddle, which meant that The Original Bro would flounder on the roster for a while.

"And you know what that is? I'll tell you exactly what that is. They have nothing for Riddle. They have absolutely nothig for Riddle. So, he'll go wander out there and he'll make his 'bong' jokes and we'll make a six-man tag out of it. That's what it is," the former writer noted. [From 8:18 - 8:36]

The company has been teasing a new tag team for Riddle with Elias over the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see how that storyline pans out.

