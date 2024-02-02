Former WWE employee calls Vince McMahon an "a**hole and a criminal;" discusses how the scandal may impact TKO

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how the recent allegations against Vince McMahon will affect the way TKO Group conducts business.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinitis on January 25. The lawsuit accused the 78-year-old of sexual assault and exploitation. The news was broken by the Wall Street Journal, and the wrestling world was in shock as the grim details of the allegations came to light.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that Endeavor probably didn't know about these issues before purchasing the company and doing business with Mr. McMahon.

"Well, if you buy something legally from an a**hole and a criminal that you intend to run fairly, above board, and honestly... should you not get a thing to use its powers for good? Because the guy you're buying it from is a f***ing sub-human cretin."

Cornette felt that the new management kept McMahon on the board because perhaps he negotiated the deal that way. The wrestling veteran pointed out that WWE has gone on record several times to make it clear that Vince did not have any pull under the new structure.

"Was that the deal? Was that the only way they could get it? [...] We know that Vince was demoted or made ceremonial. He didn't have control of anything anymore. He obviously was always gonna want ownership of all that stock, all that money, basically. But was that also part of the deal? 'You gotta put me somewhere in the corporate structure, even in name only?' Is that also why he started converting his stock to what he could sell? [...] They're gonna slowly divest, but maybe this hastened the divesting," said the former WWE employee. [From 0:18 - 1:46]

Vince McMahon resigned from his role at TKO

After the lawsuit from Janel Grant, Vince McMahon resigned from his role as part of the TKO Board of Directors.

The former WWE CEO also issued a statement claiming to fight against the charges and restore his reputation. He made it clear that the lawsuit was full of lies and made up statements that were not factual and distorted from the truth.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops and whether Mr. McMahon can clear his name.

