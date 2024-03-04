Former WWE employee claims he would give Vince McMahon a "big hug" if they bumped into each other (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke about how he would react if he ever bumped into Vince McMahon.

The former CEO and Chairman has been in legal turmoil since January after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him. The 67-page lawsuit detailed how Mr. McMahon sexually abused and coerced her into having a physical relationship with him. The graphic details mentioned in the lawsuit shocked the wrestling world.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long mentioned that he wouldn't bring up the topic if he ever met Vince McMahon. He felt that it was not his position to ask his former boss about the situation. He claimed that he would rather hug him and have a chat about something else.

"I wouldn't even bring that up. I would just speak to him and maybe give him a big hug, see how he looks, and compliment him on how he looks. You know, let's sit down, let's talk. I wouldn't even bring that up because I don't think I'm at liberty to do that. I don't think that would be my position to move right into Vince if I met him and say, 'Hey man, what's going on with all that stuff?' That ain't my spot. So, I wouldn't even bring it up." [From 3:10 onwards]

After the allegations became public, Vince McMahon resigned from the TKO Board. He also came out with a public statement denying the allegations and vowed to fight back against the accusations.

