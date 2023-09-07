Former WWE employee disappointed to be released after 21 years

Several behind-the-scenes changes have taken place in WWE over the last 18 months, from boardroom level to the production crew. In a recent interview, veteran photographer John Giamundo gave his reaction to being let go by the company in 2022.

Giamundo worked for WWE for 21 years before surprisingly receiving his release. The photographer pictured hundreds of iconic moments, including Brock Lesnar's Shooting Star Press against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Giamundo jokingly compared his abrupt departure to Matt Cardona's release in 2020:

"My feeling with WWE is they like you until they don't, and somebody decided Johnny Photo's run has just come to an end [laughs]. Like Zack Ryder [Matt Cardona], it was a decent run!" [1:11:51 – 1:12:02]

Giamundo also admitted he was disappointed by the manner of his sudden exit from the company:

"Yeah, without a doubt," he replied when asked if he felt let down. "I don't miss getting on a plane every week, to be honest with you. In fact, I said to my wife, because it's been 15 months [since leaving] now, I don't feel like I was on a plane every week for over 20 years because I've been on two flights in the past 15 months." [1:12:08 – 1:12:29]

In the same interview, Giamundo spoke about the original plan for CM Punk on the day he walked out before a RAW episode in 2014.

John Giamundo enjoyed working with popular WWE faction

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) had a good relationship with John Giamundo behind the scenes.

Giamundo received nice messages from all three men after his departure from WWE was confirmed:

"Those three guys are solid as they come human beings. Actually, they all reached out to me after I got let go. They all sent me a text, which I thought was really nice. I text with E every now and again because he's such a good dude, he's such a genuine human being." [1:10:08 – 1:10:24]

Giamundo added that he feels bad for both Ridge Holland and Big E about the botched move that may have ended the latter's in-ring career.

