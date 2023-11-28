Former WWE employee discusses how CM Punk and Randy Orton are the much-needed "shot of adrenaline" on RAW (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels RAW has a fresh look after Randy Orton and CM Punk have been added to the roster.

Both Orton and Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. While The Viper was out of action with a back injury for one and a half years, Punk came back to WWE TV for the first time in nearly a decade.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo pointed out that Randy Orton and CM Punk looked like bonafide stars. He detailed that the likes of JD McDonagh and even Dominik Mysterio did not seem like credible opponents in front of The Apex Predator.

"Bro, you couldn't get any more of a greater shot of adrenaline than that, I mean, my god, bro! Those two guys on the same show, just adds so much to this show, and bro, it's funny man, because when you see guys like Orton and you see guys like Punk, you're seeing guys who blatantly don't belong, bro. It's like you've got pros in there and you've got not even rookies bro, you've got college athletes in there, and man, it is so noticeable. JD McDonagh, bro, looked like a 12-year-old in there against Randy Orton. Dominik [Mysterio] looked like a child in there," Vince Russo said. [4:44 - 5:34]

Russo also mentioned that casual fans wanted to see major stars like Randy Orton and CM Punk on the flagship show.

"I speak as a casual fan. These are the wrestlers we want to see. These are wrestlers, these are main eventers. Now it's as clear as day after one freak**g show bro," Vince Russo said. [5:43 - 5:58]

You can watch the full podcast below:

This week was one of the most anticipated episodes of RAW, and it will be interesting to see how CM Punk and Randy Orton fare against a new roster.

You can catch the full results of RAW here.

What did you think of the latest episode of RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.