Former WWE employee discusses a huge missed opportunity with Lacey Evans (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and on-screen manager Dutch Mantell feels Lacey Evans should go back to her old gimmick of insulting the fans.

Lacey Evans returned to WWE in April this year after a maternity break. On her first appearance back, Evans spoke about her military background and shared her inspirational story. However, in the following months, she turned on the fans for not giving her the respect she felt she deserved. Week after week, Lacey would come down to the ring, berate the fans in attendance, and talk down to them.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the Sassy Southern Belle was getting over as a heel with the gimmick before WWE abruptly ended in. He reasoned that she was a good villain because she directly insulted the fans rather than going after other superstars. He mentioned that the company could have brought back the gimmick this week since it was Veteran's Day.

"Remember our girl, Lacey? When she came out there and she started knocking the fans, she started getting over. Now why they stopped that, I don't know. But today on Veteran's Day, would have been a great day to re-kickstart that. She was getting heat with that. She can go and talk about this girl and this girl. People don't give a c**p unless you've done something to them. But when she talks directly to the people, that's when you get heat." [29:56 - 30:29]

Lacey Evans took a pin in this week's six-pack challenge

This week on SmackDown, six women competed in a high-stakes six-pack challenge to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan fought tooth and nail to emerge victorious. During the match, Raquel had Deville positioned on the outside for a powerbomb to a table. Liv quickly jumped off the barricade and took down Rodriguez.

In the ensuing chaos, Shotzi caught Evans with the Never Wake Up inside the ring to pick up the win and become the new challenger for current champ Ronda Rousey. The two will lock horns at Survivor Series later this month.

