Former WWE employee feels Triple H played a major role in bringing back released star after five years (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how Triple H liked Emma's performance during her first run with the company.

Emma returned to WWE last week, answering Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This Friday on the Blue brand, she was in a backstage interview when Xia Li taunted her. The returning star did not take too kindly to this act and knocked her down right there.

On the latest episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Triple H liked her, and that's why he brought her back to the company. He felt that the returning star did a great job of working with the indies and honing her craft over the last five years.

"Well, I liked her interview. I knew Emma because I was there when they brought her in. Very, very nice lady. You could tell she wanted to be there, It didn't work out for her. I think she went away and proved that she really wanted to be in the business. I think Triple H liked her then if I remember correctly. Now she's back in there." [From 20:23 - 20:53]

Dutch Mantell feels Emma benefitted by being away from WWE

During the same discussion on SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although the decision to part ways from WWE was made for her, it was a blessing in disguise for the Australian superstar.

"While I was there, she was still green. I can just tell by her greenness, she wasn't really ready there. She wasn't ready to take the reins and step to the front. But these five years, I don't know where she's worked, but that will help her a lot. Then she gets around more people with more experience and it's like doing anything else." [From 21:20 - 21:50]

The wrestling veteran mentioned that this run looked promising for the SmackDown star, and she could look to make the most of her second opportunity.

