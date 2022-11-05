The SmackDown before Crown Jewel kicked off with a No DQ match between Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

WWE SmackDown Results (November 4, 2022): Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan - No-Disqualification Match

Sonya brought a kendo stick to the ring and beat Liv before locking in a crossface. Liv escaped and tried to get a table, but Deville took her out with a baseball slide.

Outside the ring, Morgan was in control and sent Deville into the barricades and steel steps before finally taking the table out again.

Liv set up the table, but Sonya came back and tried to suplex her through it from the apron. Morgan held on to the ropes but then let go to put herself and Sonya through the table.

After a break on SmackDown, Sonya got a top rope knees strike before tossing a pile of chairs into the ring.

Liv came back with some big moves and got a nearfall before Deville powerbombed her into the pile of chairs. Morgan kicked out and hit a knee strike and the ObLIVion on the chairs before picking up the win.

Result: Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville

Grade: B+

Emma was backstage in an interview when Xia Li taunted her, calling her weak. The Australian star knocked her down with a strike as SmackDown continued.

Ricochet vs. LA Knight on SmackDown

Knight had the early advantage, but Ricochet took him down with some big moves before LA countered a dive from the apron. After a break on SmackDown, LA got some kicks in the corner before Ricochet got a diving clothesline.

Ricochet was sent into the ring post before Knight hit a jumping neckbreaker for a nearfall. Ricochet came back with a big sequence of moves and got the nearfall off a shooting star press.

LA Knight slipped out of a slam and rolled Ricochet up by the tights, and used the ropes to get the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Ricochet

Grade: C

The Usos were backstage with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa as Jey wanted to go out to the ring. Sami wanted them to stay backstage, but Jey told him it wasn't a Bloodline thing but a Uso thing before walking out with Jimmy.

Bray Wyatt was backstage when a crew member interrupted him. The star said he hated being interrupted and threatened to beat the guy up before apologizing.

The Usos were out next and said that tomorrow they would make history by becoming the longest-reigning tag champs in history. They made fun of the Brawling Brutes before New Day made their entrance.

The New Day wanted a match for the tag titles after the Brawling Brutes were done. Before The Usos could respond, the Brutes attacked them from behind. The New Day joined the brawl as Solo and Sami came out to help.

The Bloodline isolated Ridge and was about to take him down, but Butch came back with a shillelagh and attacked them. Sikoa came in with the spinning Solo on Butch and took him out as The Bloodline retreated.

Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya on SmackDown

Baszler was in control as the match began and immediately went after Natalya's arm. Ronda Rousey was at ringside and cheered Baszler on as she destroyed Natalya in the ring.

Natalya took a boot to the face before coming back with a basement dropkick for a near fall. Shayna locked in Kirifuda Clutch and knocked Natalya out before getting the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler def. Natalya

After the match, Shayna took her knee pad off and hit a big knee strike to Natalya's face, potentially breaking her nose.

Grade: B

MVP was next and said he booked five opponents for Braun Strowman tonight. All five showed up on the ramp before Braun came out and took them all out. Braun headed to the ring before MVP ran away.

Braun caught up, and MVP tried to hit him with his cane, but Strowman tossed it away and sent MVP into the steel steps. He then carried MVP into the ring and hit the running powerslam. Braun hit a couple of slams before walking out.

Gunther (c) vs. Rey Mysterio - WWE Intercontinental Championship match on SmackDown

Mysterio was in trouble early on and was caught in a submission move on the top rope before being dropped outside.

After a break on SmackDown, Rey was powerbombed into the apron before taking some big powerslams in the ring.

Rey came back with a sleeper hold, but it was broken as Gunther climbed the ropes and hit a big drop. The two traded chops as the match went on, and Rey countered a powerbomb and got a big dive.

Mysterio went up to the top rope, but Gunther slammed him down. Rey caught the champ on the ropes and hit a hurricanrana before hitting a sunset flip for a nearfall.

Gunther dodged the frog splash before getting another powerbomb for another nearfall.

Rey set up for the 619, but it was blocked. Gunther came back with a sudden clothesline and picked up the win!

Result: Gunther def. Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville put on a great opening match, while Braun Strowman took out a bunch of people as well as MVP. The Usos got in a fight with the New Day while we got a hard-hitting main event on the SmackDown before Crown Jewel.

